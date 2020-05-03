Senior Sidelined:Freya Dufner

Freya Duffner of East Lansing High School is tonight's Mid-Michigan senior athlete salute.

We honor Mid-Michigan standout seniors whose final season was disrupted by the virus and you can e mail us your pictures, videos and stories for our consideration-- we salute an area senior athlete during the sports segment of each 6 o'clock newscast.

Freya Dufner is a standout water polo player in the Lansing area, and three schools offer teams from Freya's East Lansing along with Holt and Dewitt.

Three seniors are playing year round and Freya is in that group and her spring team, which could not play of course, thought it might make a run to compete in the state tournament for the very first time.

Nevertheless we salute East Lansing water polo standout Freya Dufner and all of us at News 10 wish her the very best in the future.