Senior Sidelined: Zach Gillespie

Sunday marks our final senior sidelined salute and maybe we saved Mid-Michigan's best athlete for the class of 2020 for the last night-- Zach Gillespie, two sport star at Lansing Catholic-- we have given you nearly 3 months of high fives to Mid -Michigan seniors whose final school year was disrupted by the virus.

You may see Zach Gillespie, #2, playing quarterback at Michigan State down the road.

Gillespie was a remarkable passer for Lansing Catholic, leading his team to a state title for the first time since 1985 at the school.

He is joining the Michigan State team as a preferred walk on.

Gillespie was also a standout basketball player before the state tournament was canceled during the district phase.

He'll go down as one of the school's all time best quarterbacks, Zach Gillespie, Lansing Catholic high school our final Mid-Michigan senior sidelined salute.