Senior Sidelined: Peyton Benjamin

Peyton Benjamin of Eaton Rapids high school is tonight's senior sidelined salute honoree.

Each 6 o'clock newscast to begin the sports segment we honor a standout Mid-Michigan athlete whose finial sports year was disrupted by the virus.

You can email us your videos, pictures and stories for our consideration.

Peyton Benjamin is a four year varsity softball and basketball player at Eaton Rapids.

She was an all state center fielder as a junior and made all state honors this past winter in basketball.

She has a 3.9 grade point average and was named co MVP of last year's Diamond Classic softball tournament.

Peyton Benjkamin will attend Hope College and play both sports while earning a degree in nursing.

We have a high five for Eaton Rapids' Peyton Benjamin tonight and wish her our very best in her future endeavors.

