Senior Sidelined: Meghan Snider

Meghan Snider of Potterville is tonight's Mid-Michigan high school senior athlete saute-- our way of congratulating those in Mid-Michigan whose final prep season was interrupted by the virus.

Meghan Snider would have been playing her fourth varsity season this spring at Potterville.

Meghan's tam was a district champion a year ago for the first time in school history and she tells us she will never forget that glorious day. Meghan plans to play softball at the next level at Mid Michigan Community College and we wish her our very best in her future endeavors-- Meghan Snider of Potterville High School.

