Senior Sidelined: Maria Miller

Maria Miller of Linden High School is tonight's senior sidelined honoree.

Each six o'clock newscast during our sports segment we salute a Mid-Michigan senior athlete whose final season has been disrupted by the virus.

Mmaria Miller is active in track, powerlifting and cross country.

She was all sate in power-lifting this year, eighth in the state overall.

She is missing her final track season where she would normally put the shot and heave the discus.

News 10 salutes Linden's Maria Miller and wishes her our very best in her future endeavors.