Senior Sidelined: Keara Guyton

Tonight we salute Keara Guyton of Lansing Eastern High School, our Mid-Michigan Seniors Sidelined Salute.

We honor standout senior athletes whose final year has been disrupted by the virus-- you can email us your videos, pictures and stories for our consideration since we honor a senior to begin each sports segment each night on our six o'clock newscast.

Keara Guyton is quite the athlete, four years in varsity soccer, captain her senior year.

Two years varsity volleyball and captain both years.

Keara is also vice president of the varsity club and she helps with area Special Olympics.

We salute landing Eastern's Keara Guyton and wish her our best in her future endeavors.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.