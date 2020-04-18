Senior Sidelined: Karlee Barnhill

Karlee Barnhill of jonesville is our News 10 Mid-Michigan High School Senior Athlete Salute-- it's our way of high-fiving area seniors whose final sports season was disrupted by the virus and you can e mail us your pictures, videos and stories for consideration.

Karlee Barnhill took up softball as a freshman at Jonesville following the death of her brother Steven-- she needed something to channel her energy and focus.

She has dedicated her high school years to her brother and now she is ready to play at the next level at Lansing Community College.

Our very best wishes to Jonesville's Karlee Barnhill, we're proud of you just like you're proud of your brother Steven.