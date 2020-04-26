Senior Sidelined: Jacob Stevenson

Our Mid-Michigan senior high school salute tonight honors Lansing Eastern High School's Jacob Stevenson.

Each sports segment we honor a Mid-Michigan standout athlete whose final season was disrupted by the virus.

Email us your pictures, videos and stories for our consideration.

Jacob Stevenson has enjoyed a number of different sports in his Eastern high school career.

Cross country, a baseball pitcher, tennis and in his spare time snowboarding has been a fun activity as well.

Jacob enjoyed all of these activities during his high school days and all of us at News 10 wish Eastern's Jacob Stevenson our very best in his future endeavors.