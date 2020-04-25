Senior Sidelined: Connor Schlagel

Connor Schlagel is tonight's Mid-Michigan High School senior athlete salute-- our choice among those in his class whose final season has been disrupted by the virus-- you can email us your pictures, videos and stories for consideration since we honor someone on each sports segment.

Connor Schlagel has been captain of the Grand Ledge High School swim team the past three years.

He is also the MVP of his water polo team.

He is a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps program and he's been accepted in to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy with a 3.8 grade point average.

Best wishes from all of us at News 10 to Grand Ledge's Connor Schlagel and congratulations on a terrific high school career.