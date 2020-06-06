Senior Sidelined: Carter Selby

This weekend marks the final days of our Mid-Michigan high school sidelined seniors salutes-- Saturday we recognize Carter Selby of Grand Ledge High School-- we honor those whose final school year was disrupted by the virus:

Carter Selby, #4, was all over the field in his football career at Grand Ledge High School.

He played several different positions including quarterback here where he runs for a touchdown plowing through defenders.

He threw for yardage and he also played receiver and caught passes for scores.

He also took a turn on defense at times as well.

Our best wishes to Grand Ledge's multi position football senior Carter Selby and we wish him well in his future endeavors.