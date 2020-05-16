Senior Sidelined: Alexa Jakus

Alexa Jakus of St. Johns High School is tonight's senior sidelined salute.

Each 6 o'clock newscast during our sports segment we begin with a shoutout to a topnotch Mid-Michigan athlete whose final season has been disrupted by the virus.

Alexa Jakus would have played her fourth season this spring on the St. Johns softball team.

She is the catcher. Last year she set school records with 11 home runs and 53 runs bated in and was nominated for the area player of the year honors.

Alexa also played three years of volleyball and she'll next play softball at Lansing Community College and major in pre-med.

Our best wishes to Alexa Jakus of St. Johns High School.