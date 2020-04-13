Seniors Sidelined 4/13/2020: Callie Troutman

Callie Troutman has been featured as part of News 10's Seniors Sidelined campaign on April 13.

Callie is a senior at Holt High School and is part of the HOTEL Water Polo team.

The team is made up of athletes from Holt High School, East Lansing and DeWitt High Schools.

The team lost in OT last season for the opportunity to compete at states for the first time.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.