Send us your Friday football Blitz pictures

The weather might be cooling off, but the high school football season isn't over yet.

Every Friday night, News 10 hosts Sports Blitz at 11:15 p.m. showcasing highlights from high school football games all around mid-Michigan.

If you're out an about at a game, we'd love to see your pictures.

You can message them to us on our Facebook page, or show us your pictures by adding them below.

You can also send your pics to Sportsblitz@wilx.com, or tag us on social media using the hashtag #BlitzNews10.

Some of the pictures received will be shared on News 10 and News 10's social media platforms!

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

