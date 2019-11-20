Senators' Ryan To Play Elsewhere Temporarily

Ottawa Senators Nikita Zaitsev (22) attempts to steal the puck from Carolina Hurricanes Sebastien Aho (20) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Saturday Nov. 9, 2019. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will be away from the team indefinitely while taking part in the NHL/National Hockey League Players' Association assistance program.
The NHL and NHLPA made the announcement Wednesday.
The Senators issued a statement from general manager Pierre Dorion saying, "Bobby is an important member of the Ottawa Senators family and he has our full support as he tends to this matter."
The 32-year-old Ryan did not play for Ottawa in a victory in Detroit on Tuesday, one day after leaving practice early because he was not feeling well, according to coach D.J. Smith.
The No. 2 overall pick by Anaheim in the 2005 draft, Ryan has one goal and three assists in 16 games this season.
The Senators acquired Ryan in a trade with Anaheim in July 2013, on the same day they lost franchise player Daniel Alfredsson to the Detroit Red Wings in free agency.

 
