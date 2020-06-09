School sports guidelines updated

Guidelines for reopening school sports have been updated by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

Based on recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office that were announced Friday, the updates include:

• Summer activities can take place if a school’s administration have said facilities are open to students and staff, and that the academic school year has ended.

• Schools in the northwestern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula can start indoor activities with up to 50 people; outdoor activities can have up to 250 people.

• Competition is not allowed as people must still maintain social distancing.

The MHSAA said administrators and coaches in other parts of the state should start getting ready for guidelines similar to the ones for the northwestern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula.

For more information, go to www.mhsaa.com/coronavirus.

