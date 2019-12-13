Schiavone Says She's Beaten Cancer

ROME (AP) - Former French Open champion Francesca Schiavone has revealed she's beaten cancer. The retired Italian player says in a video on Instagram she had a malign tumor. She says when doctors told her a few days ago she'd won the fight, she exploded with joy. Schiavone says she's ready to take on new projects that she had to sideline. Earlier this year she was coaching former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. The 39-year-old Schiavone won the 2010 French Open and was a finalist at Roland Garros the following year. She reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in 2011.