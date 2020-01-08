San Diego State Coach Retiring

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says Rocky Long is retiring as San Diego State's football coach after taking the Aztecs to nine straight bowl games. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hasn't been announced. The Aztecs were 10-3 last season and beat Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. Many observers expect former head coach Brady Hoke to replace Long. Hoke hired Long as his defensive coordinator at SDSU in 2009. Long then replaced Hoke when he took the Michigan job.