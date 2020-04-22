NEW ORLEANS (AP) NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The New Orleans Saints have canceled their offseason program because of the coronavirus shutdown and informed players they will not be required to report to club headquarters until training camp - whenever that may be. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said coach Sean Payton informed players of the decision today, adding that the club will remain in regular communication with players between now and the opening of training camp.
Saints Cancel Off Season Program
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Wed 4:04 PM, Apr 22, 2020