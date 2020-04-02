Saban Considering Options To Prepare For Season Ahead

Alabama coach Nick Saban doesn’t believe extending preseason camp for college football teams around the country is necessarily the best way to get them ready for the season. Saban says he'd prefer some “teaching sessions on the field” over the summer to prepare for camp, even if it is in shorts and T-shirts. The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of spring sports, including football practices, across the nation. Saban isn’t sold on the idea of extending fall camp. He also is not speculating on the chances of having a football season.