SEC Passes Out Cash To Member Schools

LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) readies for a play against Mississippi State during the first half of their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. LSU won 36-13. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By  | 
Posted:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league. It's a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The fiscal year ended on August 31, 2019.That's up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus