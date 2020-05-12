Rutgers Football Offense To Look Different

Coordinator Sean Gleeson has a clear idea what Rutgers’ offense is going to be when the Scarlet Knights get back on the football field after the pandemic-related restrictions are lifted. Just think of an uptempo basketball team. You know the type. Run and gun on one end of the floor. A pressing defense on the other. In a perfect scenario with the right personnel, it’s going to be a fast no-huddle offense. It will be 15 seconds between the end of a play and the next one. The players have to be fast, both on their feet and with their minds.