Rutgers Football Offense To Look Different

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2013, file photo, then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano reacts on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Greg Schiano is coming back to Rutgers. Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 the university and Schiano have reached a contract agreement, a week after talks to bring back the 53-year-old former Scarlet Knights head coach fell apart. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
Coordinator Sean Gleeson has a clear idea what Rutgers’ offense is going to be when the Scarlet Knights get back on the football field after the pandemic-related restrictions are lifted. Just think of an uptempo basketball team. You know the type. Run and gun on one end of the floor. A pressing defense on the other. In a perfect scenario with the right personnel, it’s going to be a fast no-huddle offense. It will be 15 seconds between the end of a play and the next one. The players have to be fast, both on their feet and with their minds.

 
