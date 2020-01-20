Rutgers Basketball Is Ranked This Week

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Rutgers has returned to the The Associated Press' college basketball rankings for the first time since 1979. The Scarlet Knights were ranked No. 24 in the poll released Monday. Rutgers has won eight of its last nine games and has a 14-4 record. Steve Pikiell's team is 5-2 in the Big Ten Conference. This is the first time the team has been three games over .500 since 1998-99, when it was in the Big East Conference. A big part of the success for the Scarlet Knights has been their play at home. They are a school-record 13-0 after beating Minnesota on Sunday.

