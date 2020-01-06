Rutgers Adds New Assistant Coach

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has added another assistant with New Jersey ties. The Scarlet Knights have hired Andrew Aurich as their offensive line coach. A Princeton graduate in 2006, Aurich has worked with both Schiano and new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Aurich worked with Schiano at Rutgers in 2009 and ’10 and joined him in Tampa Bay for the ’12 season with the Buccaneers. Aurich also has worked eight seasons at Princeton, including six with Gleeson. Aurich spent this past season as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.