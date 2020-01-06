Rutgers Adds New Assistant Coach

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2013, file photo, then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano reacts on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Greg Schiano is coming back to Rutgers. Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 the university and Schiano have reached a contract agreement, a week after talks to bring back the 53-year-old former Scarlet Knights head coach fell apart. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has added another assistant with New Jersey ties. The Scarlet Knights have hired Andrew Aurich as their offensive line coach. A Princeton graduate in 2006, Aurich has worked with both Schiano and new offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Aurich worked with Schiano at Rutgers in 2009 and ’10 and joined him in Tampa Bay for the ’12 season with the Buccaneers. Aurich also has worked eight seasons at Princeton, including six with Gleeson. Aurich spent this past season as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

 
