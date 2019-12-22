Rookie QBs Haskins, Murray leave games with injuries

Dwayne Haskins was knocked out of Washington's game with an ankle injury but wants to end his rookie season on the field.

He couldn't in Week 16 after he was sacked on the first play of the second half and carted off the field. Case Keenum replaced him and finished out the Redskins' 41-35 overtime loss to the New York Giants.

Fellow rookie quarterback Kyler Murray also was forced out because of an injury. The No. 1 pick departed with a hamstring injury midway through the third quarter of Arizona's 27-13 victory over Seattle.