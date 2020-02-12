Roenick Will Not Return To NBC Sports

UNDATED (AP) - Jeremy Roenick (ROH'-nihk) will not be returning to NBC Sports after his suspension for making inappropriate comments about coworkers. A network spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press that Roenick will not be back on the air.

Roenick announced the end of his tenure at NBC Sports in a video posted on Twitter. The longtime NHL player-turned-broadcaster said he was “very disappointed and angry” not to be going back to NBC Sports.

NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without pay in late December after he made a series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a podcast appearance.

Roenick played 20 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings before moving into television. He had been an analyst at NBC Sports since 2010.

