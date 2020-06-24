Rockies' Blackmon Tests Positive

UNDATED (AP) - All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies has tested positive for the coronavirus. A person familiar with Blackmon’s situation confirmed the test result to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. And Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila says one player and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. He didn’t identify them during a video conference. He said the player was living in Florida but wasn’t working out at the team’s spring training facilities in Lakeland.