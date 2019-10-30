Robinson Abruptly Retires From Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Veteran cornerback Josh Robinson has abruptly retired, leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars in the middle of his eighth NFL season. Robinson told coach Doug Marrone (muh-ROHN') about his decision before the team's morning meeting. Robinson is the third Jacksonville player to retire this year, following veteran linebacker Telvin Smith and rookie safety Zedrick Woods. The 4-4 Jaguars travel to London to play 5-3 Houston this week.

