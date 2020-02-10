COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Philip Rivers' career with the Los Angeles Chargers has come to an end. Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. Rivers has 30 franchise records. Rivers’ 224 consecutive regular-season starts are second-most among quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six quarterbacks to eclipse 50,000 career yards.
Rivers Done With Chargers
By Associated Press |
Posted: Mon 5:34 PM, Feb 10, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 5:41 PM, Feb 10, 2020