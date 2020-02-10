Rivers Done With Chargers

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) signals to the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. Rivers' career with the Los Angeles Chargers has come to an end. The franchise announced Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, that Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann,File)
Updated: Mon 5:41 PM, Feb 10, 2020

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Philip Rivers' career with the Los Angeles Chargers has come to an end. Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. Rivers has 30 franchise records. Rivers’ 224 consecutive regular-season starts are second-most among quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six quarterbacks to eclipse 50,000 career yards.

 
