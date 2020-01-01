Redskins hire Ron Rivera as coach

The Redskins have hired Ron Rivera as their new coach. Rivera spent the past nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and took them to the Super Bowl in 2015. The 57-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent becomes the first minority to be named full-time coach of the Redskins. His hiring comes two days after team owner Dan Snyder fired president Bruce Allen. Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan and inherits a team that went 3-13 this season. Washington last made the playoffs in 2015 and has just two postseason victories since 1993.

