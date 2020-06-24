Redskins Remove Marshall From Their Ring of Honor



UNDATED (AP) - The Washington Redskins are removing former owner George Preston Marshall from their Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on their website. A spokesman confirmed the decisions, saying Marshall’s name has already been removed from the history wall at the team’s training facility. The spokesman said the Ring of Fame is removing Marshall’s name from its stadium in Landover, Maryland, today and the process to alter the website is underway. It’s the latest move made to cut ties with the legacy of the team’s racist founder, who refused to integrate by signing Black players until “forced to do so” in 1962.

