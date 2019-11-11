Redskins Promote Haskins

UNDATED (AP) -- The Washington Redskins have named rookie Dwayne Haskins their starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Haskins is set to make his second NFL start on Sunday against the New York Jets as the team comes off its bye week. The 15th overall pick out of Ohio State is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in three appearances. Washington is 1-8 on the season.

