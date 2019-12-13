Red Wings recall Bowey from Grand Rapids of AHL

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled defenseman Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids of the AHL. Bowey had been sent down to Grand Rapids earlier in the week. He has one goal and seven assists in 22 games this season for the Red Wings. Detroit acquired Bowey in a trade with Washington last season. The 24-year-old has three goals and 27 assists in 123 NHL games. The Red Wings snapped a 12-game winless streak Thursday night with a victory over Winnipeg. They play at Montreal on Saturday night.

