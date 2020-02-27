Red Sox Will Not Have Sale To Begin Season

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list. Manager Ron Roenicke says Sale will be placed on the 15-day injured list and will remain in Fort Myers, Florida, for extended spring training when the team breaks camp. Sale reported to camp with pneumonia and is behind schedule. Roenicke emphasized this trip to the injured list is not related to Sale’s elbow. Sale went 6-11 last season with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts, the fewest in his career for a full season since 2012.