Red Sox Sign Two Players

BOSTON (AP) - People familiar with the negotiations tell The Associated Press that the Boston Red Sox have agreed to one-year contracts with free agent left-hander Martin Pérez and shortstop José Peraza. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deals had not yet been announced. Pérez fills a spot in the rotation left open with Rick Porcello signed with the Mets. Peraza could be a utility man if Boston doesn't re-sign free agent Brock Holt.