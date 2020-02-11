Red Sox Promote Roenicke

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke (REHN'-ih-kee) to manager, hiring him to replace Alex Cora on the day the team's pitchers and catchers reported for the start of spring training.

The move is an indication that Roenicke will escape punishment in baseball's sign-stealing investigation. Cora was let go for his role in the Houston Astros' cheating, but the team has maintained that there was no similar scheme in Boston when the Red Sox won it all in 2018.

Price.

Roenicke, 63, takes over a team that is dealing with the fallout not only from the cheating investigation but also the salary dump of onetime AL MVP Mookie Betts and Cy Young winner David

