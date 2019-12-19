Red Sox Sign Pitcher Perez

BOSTON (AP)- Martín Pérez and the Boston Red Sox finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $6.5 million. The 28-year-old left-hander may fill the rotation spot that opened when former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello left to sign with the New York Mets. Pérez was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA for Minnesota last season after spending his first seven big league seasons with Texas. He is 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA in 157 starts and 16 relief appearances. His lone postseason appearance was in 2015. He started and lost Game 3 of the Division Series against Toronto.