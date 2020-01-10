Record Deal For Betts

BOSTON (AP) Outfielder Mookie Betts has agreed to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. Betts' deal tops the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal. Betts, a four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, is eligible for free agency after this season.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.

