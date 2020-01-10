Record Deal For Betts

Boston Red Sox Mookie Betts, left, hits a two RBI single off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy during the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, June 6, 2019. Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher, right, works behind the plate. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
BOSTON (AP) BOSTON (AP) Outfielder Mookie Betts has agreed to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. Betts' deal tops the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal. Betts, a four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, is eligible for free agency after this season.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.

 
