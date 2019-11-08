Reading defense suffocates Cassopolis

The Reading Rangers hosted the Cassopolis Rangers in the District Final round of the 2019 MHSAA playoffs. Reading popped out to a 8-0 lead at halftime and exploded in the second half for 20 points. Their defense stood strong and held the Rangers to just six points in the entire game. Cassopolis' perfect season ends at 10-1. Reading improves to 10-1 and will host Adrian Lenawee Christian in the regional round of playoffs.