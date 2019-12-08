Ravens clinch playoff berth, win AFC North

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North title with a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes in leading the Ravens (11-2) to their ninth straight win.

The early games featured a stunner -- Denver won at Houston 38-24 after building a 35-point lead in rookie QB Drew Lock's first road start.

The 49ers beat the Saints 48-46 on a field goal as time expired that was set up by George Kittle's 39-yard catch plus a face mask penalty that tacked on another 14 yards.

The Jets beat Miami 22-21 on a last-minute touchdown pass from Sam Darnold.