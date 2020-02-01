Ravens' John Harbaugh voted Coach of the Year

For leading the Baltimore Ravens to the NFL's best record, including a 12-game winning streak to end the regular season, John Harbaugh has won The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award.

Harbaugh. whose brother Jim was Coach of the Year in 2011, guided Baltimore to a 14-2 record.

The Ravens compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any team in league history, and Lamar Jackson set a mark for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Harbaugh earned 27 1-2 votes, nearly double what San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan received in balloting by 50 members of a nationwide media panel who regularly cover the league.