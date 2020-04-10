Rams Trade Cooks To Texans



UNDATED (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal. The NFL Network reported the Rams will get a second-round pick while sending a future fourth-rounder to Houston.

Cooks will help the Texans replace DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last month for running back David Johnson and two draft picks. While Cooks hasn't matched Hopkins' superstar play, Cooks is a fast, steady deep threat who has five 50-reception seasons over his six-year career. Cooks posted 1,000-yard seasons for each of his first three NFL teams: New Orleans, New England and Los Angeles.

