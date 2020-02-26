REPORT: CMU v. WMU to be played in Detroit

The biggest game of the season for the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Western Michigan Broncos will not be played on campus this year.

According to the CMLife, CMU's student newspaper, the big rivalry game will be played at Ford Field.

Part of the fun of the game is having the students in the stands and of course, home field advantage.

The official date has not been announced yet for the fall match up.

The Mid-American Conference will be releasing their full schedule on Wednesday afternoon and this game will be on that schedule.

A press conference from Ford Field is expected to take place at 3 p.m. and the date of the game revealed.

The CMLife reports that there will be shuttles available for students who wish to travel to the game.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.