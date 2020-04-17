Quinn: " the idea is to get an impactful player" in Draft

The Detroit Lions are set to select third overall in Thursday's first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If they stay at #3 is still up in the air though.

The Lions could opt to trade back in the draft and gain additional draft picks if they don't fall in love with a player. Lions General Manager Bob Quinn held a virtual press conference via Zoom Friday morning to discuss the pick.

"With the No. 3 pick, or wherever we end up picking, the idea is to get an impactfu; player. I think if there’s a number of players up in that top of the Draft that we feel good about, we’ll see what happens next Thursday, but I feel like that’s the goal. We have enough guidance in that range that we think we can do that," said Quinn.

The NFL Draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas in front of thousands of fans. Instead due to the COVID-19 crisis, no fans will be allowed.