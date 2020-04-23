Purdue's Haarms Chooses BYU

PROVO, Utah (AP) - Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech. He will be eligible to play basketball immediately. Haarms was one of the top transfers after announcing he was leaving the Boilermakers after his junior season. He narrowed his choices to BYU, Kentucky and Texas Tech earlier this week. The 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game while shooting 63% last season