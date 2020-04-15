Pro Hall of Famer Davis Dies at 85

New York Giants Quarterback Fran Tarkenton (10), tries to get a pass off in the first quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers Oct. 22, 1967 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Pursuing Tarkenton are Packer defenders Willie Davis (87) and Lionel Aldridge (82) Willie Young (69) of the Giants trails at right. Packers won 48-21. (AP Photo)
By  | 
Posted:

Willie Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Green Bay Packers win each of the first two Super Bowls, has died. He was 85. A 15th-round draft pick from Grambling began his NFL career by playing both offense and defense for the Cleveland Browns in 1958 and ’59. He had his greatest success after getting traded to the Packers. He remained with the Packers until finishing his NFL career in 1969 and was first-team All-Pro five times.  

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus