Pro Bowl to let scoring team keep possession, face 4th down

The Pro Bowl is adding a new twist that could reward teams for taking a risk. The NFL says its upcoming all-star game in Orlando will allow a team to keep the ball after it scores. The scoring team can retain possession at its own 25-yard line and face a fourth-and-15 play. Pick up a first down, and the offense gets a new set of downs. Fail to gain 15 yards, and it's a turnover on downs and good field position for the other conference. The scoring team also could elect to give the opponent the ball at the opponent's 25-yard line.

