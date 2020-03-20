Predators Sign Patrick Harper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have signed forward Patrick Harper to a two-year, entry-level contract. Predators general manager David Poile announced the deal. The 21-year-old Harper just finished his senior season at Boston University matching his career high with 37 points and a career-best 14 goals. He finished 15th in the NCAA among all skaters averaging 1.16 points a game and was second on his team in points to David Farrance, also a Predators' prospect. The Predators drafted Harper in the fifth round at No. 138 overall in the 2016 draft.