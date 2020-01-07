Predators Get New Head Coach



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville general manager David Poile has made a rare mid-season coaching change after being fed up with the Predators underachieving.

Poile fired Peter Laviolette after returning from a pair of weekend games in California, and he has hired John Hynes as the franchise's third head coach.

Poile says the Predators are better than they have performed this season. He says some players are playing way below their level of potential or the franchise's expectations.

The Predators have won the Central Division each of the past two seasons and lost in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

