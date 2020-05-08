Preakness To Stay At Pimlico

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Preakness will remain a fixture at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course, which will receive a much-needed facelift following passage of a bill to redevelop Maryland tracks. Gov. Larry Hogan has permitted a bill to become law that would enable the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to refurbish Pimlico and Laurel Park. The money would be paid back by the Maryland Lottery and casino proceeds already designated to subsidize the racing industry. This year's Preakness was scheduled for May 16 at Pimlico but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not yet been set.