Preakness Dates Being Formulated

Improbable exercises in preparation for the Preakness Stakes horse race, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The race is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 18. (Source: AP Photo/Will Newton)
A person with knowledge of negotiations tells The Associated Press the Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates for the running of the Preakness. The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The person tells The AP that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August. The Preakness was originally set for May 16 as the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The uncertain timeline allows for the possibility of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont being run out of order. 

 
